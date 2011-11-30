Hoyt Haffelder

Custom type for sports logo

This is custom type for an eagle sports logo for Eden Park Academy. The characters are simple and chunky for printing on apparel with a slight nod to a wing at the top of each character.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
