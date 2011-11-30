Passionary Icons

Passionaries is a brand that gives people the tools and education to get involved in or start their own non-profit. The Brand Identity and all corresponding elements use the idea of asking people what is in their hearts. The Logo is an abstract "P" which is just a heart flipped on its side. These are just some of the icons I created to represent each of the types of non profits (all use a heart as its base).

Icons:

Environment, Aid, Housing, Family, Education