Passionary Icons

Passionaries is a brand that gives people the tools and education to get involved in or start their own non-profit. The Brand Identity and all corresponding elements use the idea of asking people what is in their hearts. The Logo is an abstract "P" which is just a heart flipped on its side. These are just some of the icons I created to represent each of the types of non profits (all use a heart as its base).

Icons:
Environment, Aid, Housing, Family, Education

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
