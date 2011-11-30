Ross Stewart

Triathlon Sponsorship Studio

Ross Stewart
Ross Stewart
  • Save
Triathlon Sponsorship Studio user interface ipad
Download color palette

A personal project that I'm currently designing. I hope to build or have this built as an iPad application. This is very much still a work-in-progress with the UI as the initial stages. I expect it to change as I start to find the right style.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Ross Stewart
Ross Stewart
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ross Stewart

View profile
    • Like