Caleb Greene

The One Project

Caleb Greene
Caleb Greene
  • Save
The One Project typography branding logo type historical retro
Download color palette

A concept for my brother's year long photography project. The name has changed to just 'ONE', but I liked how this concept turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Caleb Greene
Caleb Greene

More by Caleb Greene

View profile
    • Like