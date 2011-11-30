Gene Volkov

Vmoskve Neon

Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov
  • Save
Vmoskve Neon neon logo glow
Download color palette

trying to achieve neon glow in photoshop, the lettering is poor and will be changed soon

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov

More by Gene Volkov

View profile
    • Like