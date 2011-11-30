Erika Tarte

Library On Fire

Erika Tarte
Erika Tarte
  • Save
Library On Fire newspaper collage illustration fire library neoclassical architecture
Download color palette

Working on a series of illustrations about digitization.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Erika Tarte
Erika Tarte

More by Erika Tarte

View profile
    • Like