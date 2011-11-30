Dave Chenell

Cornelius Scan Animation

Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
Hire Me
  • Save
Cornelius Scan Animation animation scan silhouette animated gif character laser grafighters
Download color palette

First run through at creating the animation (soon to be dynamic) that will bring characters to life on graFighters. Feedback welcome. I think we need MORE LASERS!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Dave Chenell
Dave Chenell
art / motion / code
Hire Me

More by Dave Chenell

View profile
    • Like