Book & Chapter Selector

Here's the new book and chapter selector styling in the upcoming YouVersion.com redesign. The three arrows down show the the states; default, hovered, and selected. You can take a sneak peak of the app here: http://beta.youversion.com/

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
