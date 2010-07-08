Phil Coffman

Distribution knockout website flash
Working on an interactive hero area that helps explain the 4 key services of this client. Essentially there are 4 "orbs" that, once placed in the path of the flowing stream of light, alters the stream and tells a story about that service along with a few links to learn more. I'm still working on the style of the stream, but it's been a fun putting the Wacom through it's paces.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
