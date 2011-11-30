Erin Potter

WIP Vector

Erin Potter
Erin Potter
  • Save
WIP Vector
Download color palette

I always fear taking a sketch into Illustrator because I feel like it's not going to turn out right but I'm forging ahead

Ad1a6cb210d0a647989cd48d0d52d7e5
Rebound of
WIP
By Erin Potter
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Erin Potter
Erin Potter

More by Erin Potter

View profile
    • Like