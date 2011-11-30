manolo

The Triforce rebound

manolo
manolo
  • Save
The Triforce rebound wallpaper dark golden link metal triforce zelda
Download color palette

Changed the triforce a little bit and I don't think the tingles in the background were working so I changed it to a rock texture, what do you think, better?
Fullsize.

3d0bedb70e2c5ee654e4e6eb661943c3
Rebound of
The Triforce
By manolo
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
manolo
manolo

More by manolo

View profile
    • Like