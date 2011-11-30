Gerasimos Tsiamalos

Matrix

Matrix table row rows ui web app app gradient
Transferred a wireframe to Photoshop. Playing with color.

Project is about an application that will be used internally by the client to manage their inventory, orders, requests etc.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
