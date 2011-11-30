Sarah Zimmerman

Toolbar Flippy Pop-up

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
  • Save
Toolbar Flippy Pop-up toolbar ui toggles
Download color palette

Flippy parts of the same overall "toolbar," though they are separate modules.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

More by Sarah Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like