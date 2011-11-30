Logo Citygym

Doug Harris

The concept of this logo is to show how you can raise the bar in your city/neighborhood and become a healthier person. The design also shows how City Gym is a welcoming place where everyone is neighbors. The bar in between the city (dumbbells) also acts as a street to connect the buildings to bring them together within the gym.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
