Mike Jones

Soul Candy Logo Mark

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Soul Candy Logo Mark fishing boat hooks logo sea ocean nautical gold gradient
Download color palette

Logo mark for my buddy's boat. The name of the boat is "Soul Candy". Its a Paul Mann Fishing Boat. The hooks are stylized "circle hooks" which are used in a certain types of fishing. Thoughts, suggestions, & comments are most welcome. I love feedback!!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like