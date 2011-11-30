Logo Vitalroot

Doug Harris

This logo was designed for a hip but serious food and beverage company who promotes health, Organic, Fair Trade values. The concept here was to combine a leaf and water droplet to represent the food and beverages in a creative, clean and memorable icon to brand.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
