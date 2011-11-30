Free Cards for Military Members

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The startup I work for, CardGnome.com, is giving away 10k free greeting cards for American military members this holiday season. This is part of an illustration to accompany the promotion. See the full piece live here.
And tell anyone you know in the U.S. military to sign up with a .mil email address to send their free card!