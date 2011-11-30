Doug Harris

Menu

Doug Harris
Doug Harris
Hire Me
  • Save
Menu logo cover magazine illustration
Download color palette

I designed a logo and Menu Cover for a new magazine called Charlotte Menu Magazine. The concept here was to show how Charlotte has everything to offer whether it's a burger restaurant, pizza, cafe, upscale or casual dining. It's all within the city for you to enjoy.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Doug Harris
Doug Harris
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Doug Harris

View profile
    • Like