Color Palette - E-Learning Start up

Color Palette - E-Learning Start up design flat colorful branding universe ocean purple blue palette color
Before the Rebranding there was basically only blue and I wanted to keep this as a primary color. For the secondary I picked purple to support the aspect of creativity and intelligence of the product. We really wanted to activate users for contribution & colaboration.
The tertiary colors were light/dark green as a the indication of the users study progess. A warning and a passive color was also added to complete the palette.

See the full case study on Behance

Posted on Mar 17, 2017
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
Hire Me

