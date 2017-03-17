Color Palette - E-Learning Start up

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Before the Rebranding there was basically only blue and I wanted to keep this as a primary color. For the secondary I picked purple to support the aspect of creativity and intelligence of the product. We really wanted to activate users for contribution & colaboration.
The tertiary colors were light/dark green as a the indication of the users study progess. A warning and a passive color was also added to complete the palette.
See the full case study on Behance
_
Press L for LOVE
_
And find me on Behance & Twitter