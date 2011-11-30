🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yoin is a social network platform for local business reviews in Latin America. Users on our platform provide reviews for local businesses (restaurants, bars, services, shopping, doctors etc.).
"Yoin" is a play of words in that it is pronounced by hispanophonics very similar to the English word "Join". At the same time it is composed out of the Spanish words "Yo" and "In" literally translated to "I" and "in" hinting at the social network aspect of the plattform.
The slogan of the brand is "El Boca en Boca online". -> "Word of mouth online".