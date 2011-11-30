Dusan Sevarika

Yoin

Dusan Sevarika
Dusan Sevarika
  • Save
Yoin logo join speech bubble social people chat online mark symbol colorful web service
Download color palette

Yoin is a social network platform for local business reviews in Latin America. Users on our platform provide reviews for local businesses (restaurants, bars, services, shopping, doctors etc.).
"Yoin" is a play of words in that it is pronounced by hispanophonics very similar to the English word "Join". At the same time it is composed out of the Spanish words "Yo" and "In" literally translated to "I" and "in" hinting at the social network aspect of the plattform.
The slogan of the brand is "El Boca en Boca online". -> "Word of mouth online".

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Dusan Sevarika
Dusan Sevarika

More by Dusan Sevarika

View profile
    • Like