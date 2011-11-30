Joel Glovier

Vote for CURE.org on Pixel Awards

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Vote for CURE.org on Pixel Awards awards pixel
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble community - would you help us win People's Champ in the Pixel Awards Non-Profit category this year?

CURE.org is one of five nominees for a Non-Profit Pixel Award this year. You can vote once/day, and you're votes are appreciated!!

You can vote here directly: http://www.pixelawards.com/nom_win_2011.php#Non-Profit

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like