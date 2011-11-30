Andrew Lockhart

Rockhart: Subzero Belt

One of two Mortal Kombat themed belts for my clothing line Rockhart.

Pre-order one on kickstarter! http://kck.st/sbwsDB

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
