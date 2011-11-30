Spencer Creelman

Work Bench

furniture plan sketch prototype
A portable workbench I'm in the early stages of designing. I'm trying to construct it in foamcore, sturdy and ergonomic enough to hold everything my current desk holds and yet be held together with notches (no glue) so that it can be folded up and moved.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
