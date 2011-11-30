se you missed our wedding

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Working on a site to surprise my wife with for a tiny Christmas present. We got married on 11/11/11 and haven't gotten our wedding photos in yet, but I am building this site so as soon as I get them, I can throw em up on the web for our families to view ... that way we don't have to be bothered with their constant "Can I see them?"
I am using Cycle as an image rotator at the top for a select few of those *really* good shots, and the rest will be lightboxed in via fancyBox after clicking those little 80x80 boxes you see.