Nathan Walker

C and D

Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
C and D vector atpc nathan walker letters type gross creepy font
Download color palette

Cruising along on the basic outline of these letters.
E, F and G tonight maybe? We'll see how productive I get.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Design & Illustration Studio in Austin, TX.
Hire Me

More by Nathan Walker

View profile
    • Like