Jake Ingman

Re: Mad Elements

Jake Ingman
Jake Ingman
  • Save
Re: Mad Elements select rebound ui form
Download color palette

These look awesome Rogie!

I was picturing a way to keep the raised 3D look for that select element - this is the best kludge I could make. Kudos!

5f967d0ec636d6f503ece6797fea74ec
Rebound of
Mad Elements
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Jake Ingman
Jake Ingman

More by Jake Ingman

View profile
    • Like