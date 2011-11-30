OH no Type Co.

Dribbble Lettering

OH no Type Co.
OH no Type Co.
  • Save
Dribbble Lettering dribbble script lettering upright bouncy
Download color palette

Inspired by Ken's Dribbble, I wanted to play with something bouncy (i mean, right?) where each b was different. I've always been amazed with how well the House Industries script logo works, even though the baseline is all over the place and some letters are twice the size as others. I tried to put some of that playfulness into this.

20fdac9a47e5e94392157862abd2db7e
Rebound of
Dribbble Lettering
By Ken Barber
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
OH no Type Co.
OH no Type Co.

More by OH no Type Co.

View profile
    • Like