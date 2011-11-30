RONLEWHORN

A-Squared Christmas Card

A-Squared Christmas Card illustration design christmas
I did this illustration of the tiger heads a while back for local DJ duo, A-Squared Industries. They wanted a holiday card so I incorporated their holiday season upbringings to differentiate the tigers.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
