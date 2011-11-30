Antonis Theodorakis

Roze

Roze wine logo logotype custom typography calligraphy
custom typography and logo, for a series of a wine brand here in greece. Maybe it will seem "greek" to most of you, because it is greek :)
here, http://www.behance.net/gallery/Fetino-Roze/414972 you can see more logos of that series

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
