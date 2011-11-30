Irena Vucinic logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo designed for Croatian art jewelry designer Irena Vucinic. She is using knots, braids and various materials to create neck-lasses, earings, fashion badges and a lot of others accessories women would love to wear.
If interested you can check her facebook page to see her style and realize why logo look like this: https://www.facebook.com/IrenaVucinicArtJewelry