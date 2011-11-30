Sharon Brener

Spices

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Hire Me
  • Save
Spices spices lettering sketch by hand personal fun holiday
Download color palette

Moar spicesss. Loving the excuse to draw some fancy type.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like