019 Leaderboard

019 Leaderboard leaderboard 019 ui dailyui
I had no ideas so made minor changes to the first google result. Added padding, a pic of the player, shortened the table so the stats are closer to the names. Also removed a nearly invisible line and a link to the next tournament.

Posted on Mar 14, 2017
