Moogfest "Tiger Birds" Rebound

Moogfest "Tiger Birds" Rebound silkscreen screen print tiger birds mod overprint overlay red cyan black symmetry hand pulled print moogfest art illustration clean design
"Tiger Birds", screen print. This is a rebound of the finished hand silkscreen printed art print for the 2011 Moogfest Synth Art Print Show during Moogfest in October, 2011.

Fresh, wet black ink still soaking into the paper and drying, so it's a bit shiny.

More info here: http://www.strawberryluna.com/gallery2.php?page=1

Moogfest "Tiger Birds"
