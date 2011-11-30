Moogfest "Tiger Birds" Rebound

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"Tiger Birds", screen print. This is a rebound of the finished hand silkscreen printed art print for the 2011 Moogfest Synth Art Print Show during Moogfest in October, 2011.
Fresh, wet black ink still soaking into the paper and drying, so it's a bit shiny.
More info here: http://www.strawberryluna.com/gallery2.php?page=1