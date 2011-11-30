Ivaylo Nedkov

2012

Working on some fashion calendar for 2012.I decide to develop a rounded stencil variation of AvantGarde LT ExtraLight.
So stay tooned for the whole display font:)

ps.
this is just a sketch phase, C&C are more than welcome:)

Thank you;)

Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
