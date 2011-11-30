Camera Letterpress Print

Here is a letterpress poster we are about to print for Neil Richards of www.websitesarelovely.com.

We are prepping the digital artwork which will be converted to film, then we make the photopolymer plates. The posters will be letterpress printed on our Heidelberg cylinder press. Black ink on white 100% cotton paper.

The print is going to be part of an 'iconic objects' series, limited edition letterpress prints. Number one is based on a Yashica Mat TLR camera.

Prints will be available to buy in mid-December.