Camera Letterpress Print

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a letterpress poster we are about to print for Neil Richards of www.websitesarelovely.com.
We are prepping the digital artwork which will be converted to film, then we make the photopolymer plates. The posters will be letterpress printed on our Heidelberg cylinder press. Black ink on white 100% cotton paper.
The print is going to be part of an 'iconic objects' series, limited edition letterpress prints. Number one is based on a Yashica Mat TLR camera.
Prints will be available to buy in mid-December.