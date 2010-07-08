E.J. Coughlin

Document submission v3

E.J. Coughlin
E.J. Coughlin
  • Save
Document submission v3 blue college admission form
Download color palette

The third revision to this form. I think it's finally starting to have some character.

Ab693eab885b975e99504707ef594f6a
Rebound of
Interface Rework
By E.J. Coughlin
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
E.J. Coughlin
E.J. Coughlin

More by E.J. Coughlin

View profile
    • Like