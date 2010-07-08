Ryan Geiger

Daybreak

Daybreak website css jquery wordpress 3.0
This is a landing page developed for a community in SLC, Utah (remember SLC Punk?). The three images, using jquery, fade on rollOver and animate/expand on click to 400px high. All SEO friendly, interactive solution.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
