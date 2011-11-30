Dominique Falla

Arts Centre turns 25

Arts Centre turns 25 matchsticks tactile typography
The Gold Coast Arts Centre just turned 25, so this is part of a poster made from 100s of matchsticks, glued in to multiple versions of their "A" logo. The negative space shows the letters "25".

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
