New York Rangers Logo Concept - Goalie Helmet

New York Rangers Logo Concept - Goalie Helmet
Here is the New York Rangers Logo Concept applied to a goalies helmet.

Big shout out to Fraser Davidson for the great helmet template, such a great template which can really bring the logos and ideas to life.

Thank you for making them available to use, amazing work.

Rebound of
New York Rangers Logo Concept
By Tortoiseshell Black
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
