Concept Logo & Buzz-card

Concept Logo & Buzz-card
Working on a concept for logo and business card for a new client. Because the planning for this project is very short, I'm betting on my best horse here ..

Typefaces are chosen a bit ad random, I want a nice display (bold) type for the logo and a sans-serif for the 'slogan' and body text.

Any thoughts ..? I'd love to hear from you ..? Ciao ..

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
