Overtime with JP Boneyard

In our 9th Overtime episode, Dan chats with @JP Boneyard, Creative Director of The Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series and producer of the National Poster Retrospecticus.

JP shares how he got his start setting up music events and screen printing posters in his hometown of Palmer, Massachusetts and why a desire to contribute to community has been the cornerstone of his success so far.

