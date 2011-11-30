Invite to Giveaway

Román Jusdado

Hi there,

I've got the opportunity to draft someone on Dribbble. I'll make it easy, to get this invitation, send me a mail (hello@romanjusdado.com) or a tweet (@romanjusdado) with dome details, like:

- A link to your portfolio or any other place where I can see your work.
- A brief text about who you are (like your name, what you do, etc) and why you want to be on Dribbble.

I will announce the winner of the invite on the 5th of December on twitter and the comment of this shot.

Please, spread the word on twitter with this link (http://drbl.in/cupo) to give more opportunity to others! Thanks!

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
