Gamma Website Icons

icons letterpress print web icons
I'm currently working on a website for one of my best mates who owns a press. Made these icons for a "services offered" section. The Icons are for Offset Printing, Digital Printing, Graphic Design, Laminating, Die-cut and Binding.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
