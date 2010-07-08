Rodrigo Galindez

Post styles

Rodrigo Galindez
Rodrigo Galindez
  • Save
Post styles typography minimalism white grid
Download color palette

Working on a redesign for my site. Still rough on the edges, but liking it so far. The album cover is made with CSS3 and a PNG mask.

Using Proxima Nova, served by Typekit :-)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Rodrigo Galindez
Rodrigo Galindez

More by Rodrigo Galindez

View profile
    • Like