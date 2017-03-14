Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Image Gallery

design-concept scroll ios mobile-app parallax transition carousel image slideshow ui navigation gallery
Image is the most powerful media to make conversation quickly. Here, I'm telling a story of a hotel by images and their captions. So user can understand what kind of experience, He'll get when he visit that hotel. This image gallery will make his decision making more easy.

Expert in Cognitive Psychology, UCD & Visual Design.
