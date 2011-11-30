ZWUPP!

ZWUPP!
ZWUPP!
identity zwupp zwp logo branding draft graphic type geo abstract
logo drafts for a physiotherapists identity. playing around with visual explanation for sense, balance, pressure, coordination and the letter K - what do you think?

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
ZWUPP!
ZWUPP!

