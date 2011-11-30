Konstantino

Super Unique Top Down Puzzle RPG 9001

Super Unique Top Down Puzzle RPG 9001 preview dark pixels video game pixel art
An in-game closeup shot of my latest video game project. Those little green guys explode.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
