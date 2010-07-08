Anthony Faconti

Anthony Faconti
Anthony Faconti
Freekade website header freekade header logo graphic button retro coin slot
The first title graphic that I've designed for the upcoming Freekade site revamp.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Anthony Faconti
Anthony Faconti

