Sergio Camalich

Sleeping Sun | Type

Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich
  • Save
Sleeping Sun | Type type poster text
Download color palette

Continuing with yesterday's poster design, here is another detail, now from the type.

Cfbbb92e64754522d08be8c41c2129df
Rebound of
Sleeping Sun
By Sergio Camalich
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich

More by Sergio Camalich

View profile
    • Like