Steven Schafer

The Art League

Steven Schafer
Steven Schafer
  • Save
The Art League student work identity design branding
Download color palette

Main identity for an art school website. This is class work for an "advanced design" class I am currently taking. The idea behind this was to take primary and secondary colors and play off of a stained glass concept "TAL" to reflect elements of art school in the mark.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Steven Schafer
Steven Schafer

More by Steven Schafer

View profile
    • Like